Groot gets a Year One style origin just as "Grootfall" hits the Guardians of the Galaxy

We're about to finally learn Groot's true origin, just as something bad happens to the tree-like hero in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 'Grootfall' relaunch, in a Year One style limited series simply titled Groot that delves into the early years of the plant-man with a plan.

Writer Dan Abnett, who along with his former co-writer Andy Lanning helped launch the comic book version of the Guardians that has become a household name, returns to the world of the Guardians for the Groot four-issue limited series, working alongside artist Damian Couceiro.

"I am Groot! No, that's not right... I am delighted to be back WITH Groot for this series that will explore his early life and adventures, reveal some secrets of his home and his people, introduce some fantastic new characters, reveal a couple of big secrets... and also guest star some VERY unexpected Marvel characters," Abnett states in Marvel's announcement.

Groot #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"So it's back to the future for a blast from the past.... no, that's not right either... If you like Marvel Cosmic, you're going to LOVE this."

Speaking of those Marvel guest stars, it seems one major player in Groot's origin story will be Mar-Vell, the Kree warrior who became the original Captain Marvel (the original Marvel Comics version anyway).

"I'm thrilled to be working along with Dan on this origin story of Groot!” adds Couceiro. “Groot is a super fun character to work with, he’s cute but also brave and a warrior so there is a lot to play with, and Dan came up with a crazy epic story full of action and fun that I think readers will enjoy a lot!"

Groot #1 arrives on May 3, just after the launch of the new Guardians title, and just in time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to hit theaters.

