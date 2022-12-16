Warlock: Rebirth calls back to the heyday of the Marvel Universe's cosmic wing

Following their recent Silver Surfer: Rebirth limited series, writer Ron Marz and artist Ron Lim are heading back out for another adventure in Marvel's cosmic wing starting in April 2023, this time focusing on Adam Warlock, just before he's making his live-action MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.

Warlock: Rebirth continues Marvel's current penchant for flashback titles set in the heyday of certain characters and creators that are associated with each other. Marz' Marvel career took off in the early '90s with a run on Silver Surfer, who was the subject of Marz and Lim's previous limited series.

"Ron and I had such a great time on our Surfer series, accepting the invitation to come back and do more was a no-brainer," Marz states in Marvel's announcement.

"The cosmic end of the Marvel Universe is a wonderful playground, and we've got some great toys, including Gamora and Pip and Doctor Strange," Marz continues. "There are definitely some sequel threads to what we did in Silver Surfer: Rebirth, but we're making sure this Warlock series stands on its own."

"Who knows, maybe a shiny guy on a surfboard will show up too," Marz concludes.

Judging by the cover of Warlock: Rebirth #1, it looks like Genis-Vell (who also got his own recent Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel flashback limited series), Gamora, and Pip the Troll are all safe bets for cameos in the limited series, along with Doctor Strange who Marz names in the announcement.

Warlock: Rebirth #1 goes on sale April 19, 2023.

