Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock during this year's event.

In case you've been living under a rock for the last couple weeks, Smith delivered Rock a slap that shook the world during the 2022 Academy Awards after Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith failed to apologize directly to Rock during the event, but soon after issued a statement doing just that and calling his actions "shocking, painful and inexcusable." The Academy was quick to condemn Smith's aggression and begin a formal investigation.

Last weekend, Smith resigned from the Academy and said he'll accept any further consequences, and now, just 12 days after the incident, has himself been slapped with a 10-year ban on attending The Academy Awards. A spokesperson for Smith shared this brief statement in response: "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Smith will be allowed to keep the award he won at this year's Oscars and will continue to be eligible for future nominations and wins. This is in keeping with the Academy's long-held philosophy separating on-screen work from off-screen behavior.

This is likely the most significant consequence we've seen so far following Smith's slapping, but the Academy isn't the only company taking action to condemn it. Earlier in the week, it was revealed that several upcoming Will Smith projects, including Bad Boys 4, have been shelved in the wake of the incident.

