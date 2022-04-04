New Will Smith movies reportedly shelved, including Bad Boys 4

Multiple Will Smith projects have been put on hold according to a new report.

The Hollywood Reporter says that new Netflix movie Fast and Loose, about a man with memory loss who discovers he’s been leading a double life as a kingpin and a CIA agent, is being "quietly moved" onto the backburner.

So, too, is Bad Boys 4. Previous entry Bad Boys for Life became one of 2020’s surprise hits, grossing over $425m at the box office. A follow-up was planned but, according to latest reports, will now be put on "pause." Smith also has Apple movie Emancipation in post-production, though the release remains undated.

This continues the fallout from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Rock, who was presenting at the Oscars, made a joke about the hair of Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, comparing her look to G.I. Jane. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition which causes hair loss. Smith responded by stepping on stage and striking Rock, then yelling, "Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth."

Will Smith has since apologized for the incident . "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," Smith said in a statement on social media. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." Smith has since also resigned from the Academy.