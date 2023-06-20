Things really are heating up in the kitchen on season 2 of hit show The Bear as it has been revealed another A-list star has joined the cast. Earlier this year, it was announced that Booksmart actor Molly Gordon and Better Call Saul's very own Bob Odenkirk will both appear in the second season of the drama - and they aren't the only ones.

The first (and notably very positive) reviews of the upcoming season mention that Will Poulter also stars, portraying a dessert chef in Copenhagen, delivering a performance which The Daily Beast describes as "marvelous". Global Village Space agrees that Poulter is a highlight writing in their review that he is "magnetically intense".

His chef mentors the ever passionate Marcus (Lionel Boyce) who returns alongside Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and many more. This time the gang are preparing for the reopening of their restaurant, which is relaunching, of course, as The Bear.

(Image credit: Hulu)

It's already been a great year for Poulter, who recently appeared as Adam Warlock in hit MCU movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Following The Bear, he will next be seen alongside Normal People's Daisy Edgar- Jones in upcoming drama On Swift Horses.

Hulu will serve up the second season on June 22 (July 19 in the UK via Disney+), with all episodes dropping at once. There will be even more to feast on this time, too, as there are 10 episodes in total, which is two more than the first season.

