The Bear Season 2 gets release date

It's nearly time to start cooking again as FX Networks have officially revealed the release date for season 2 of hit show The Bear.

The network revealed via their social media channels that streaming service Hulu will serve up the second season on June 22 with all episodes dropping at once. And there will be even more to feast on this time, as there are 10 episodes in total, which is two more than the first season.

Back for seconds. FX’s The Bear dishes up season 2, streaming June 22. Only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Z8wrQnwrpLMay 8, 2023 See more

A teaser trailer released during the 95th Academy Awards gave us a glimpse at what to expect from season 2, as we saw the kitchen staff pack up their belongings, closing the restaurant to prepare for it's relaunch as The Bear. FX Networks captioned the footage with the words: "It's not a reopening, it's a rebirth."

With this upcoming season focusing on the opening of the new restaurant, we also have some new cast members joining the stellar ensemble. Over on Instagram, creator Christopher Storer announced that Booksmart and Shiva Baby star Molly Gordon will feature in a key recurring role. Meanwhile earlier this year, Variety reported that Better Call Saul's very own Bob Odenkirk will have a guest role. They will star alongside returning cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, and more.

It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth. FX's The Bear returns this June. Only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/S2PHlKLRzyMarch 13, 2023 See more

The show has achieved critical acclaim since it premiered last year, being nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, with White taking home the gong for Best Actor at the same ceremony.

