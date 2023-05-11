Will Poulter was once mistaken for Sid from Toy Story at a urinal

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star Will Poulter has shared that he was recently mistaken for Sid from Toy Story at a urinal – yes, that Sid, the animated character from the '90s Pixar classic.

"A guy at a urinal in L.A. last week turned to me and said, 'You're in Toy Story, right?' And I was like, 'Well, that was animated,'" Poulter told GQ (opens in new tab). "I don't want to be rude. I also appreciate there's a meme going round of me – I dressed up as Sid from Toy Story for anti-bullying week. So arguably I haven't helped my case. But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two. And they weren't doing it through live action."

In fairness to the confused person at the urinal, Poulter has indeed dressed up as Sid before. We will admit the resemblance is uncanny, right down to the shiny silver braces and that sinister magnifying glass. Check out a picture below.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/et8nbbd1EmOctober 29, 2017 See more

Poulter can currently be seen as the golden-skinned Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which is in theaters now.

"It's clear that James [Gunn, director] was putting a certain twist on Warlock," Poulter said in the same interview. "In this movie, he's in his infancy. He's come out of the oven early and isn't fully baked. He's trying to orient himself in a world where there's a lot of pressure to work out the difference between right and wrong. That was a really fun place to explore because there was the opportunity for drama and comedy in that. Warlock's character typifies what I love personally about Guardians, which is that these characters are funny, but they all feel psychologically genuine."

