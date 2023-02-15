Is Wild Hearts open world?

We discuss whether Wild Hearts is open world and free roam, and the limitations of that world.

Is Wild Hearts open world? Yes it is, though broken up into large regions and islands that won't all be accessible from the very start of the game. We'll explain how Wild Hearts' open world works below, how the different regions unlock, and what it'll take to explore the entire continent around Minato village. Here are the basics of Wild Hearts' open world and region-based exploration.

Wild Hearts open world explained

Wild Hearts' open world is broken up into five regions, plus a hub town - Minato Village - but they won't all be somewhere you can go from the very beginning. Each of the five regions unlocks as you progress through the campaign, usually when the player reaches a new chapter, and contains its own unique monsters and resources to make use of.

However, those regions are themselves open worlds - as in, they're huge; each one a massive island or section of land that players can freely explore, looking for new items, secrets or targets. Walking across one without aid or the use of Wild Hearts fast travel can take a very long time, so we heavily recommend judicious use of the Wild Hearts Karakuri Building system, to create ziplines, vehicles and bases to help you get around.

To get between the regions themselves, just go to the map and press R1/RB to go to the world map, where all the regions are shown. At that point you can select any of the tents you've got set up in those regions to head straight there.

