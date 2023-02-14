Wild Hearts' endgame and post-campaign explained

Wild Hearts endgame - everything you can do after story completion - is focused on new, "Volatile" Kemono and the unique Keystones they drop. It sounds like a mixture of extremely tough challenges and extremely powerful rewards - aka, exactly what you'd expect from a post-campaign experience like this one. We'll lay out what those who beat the story can expect, as we go over Wild Hearts' endgame content here.

Endgame content in Wild Hearts

(Image credit: EA)

Wild Hearts' endgame content was revealed in a post on the official website, where they discussed the two major additions to the game that'll kick in once the main campaign is completed.

Volatile Kemono. These are described as "stronger, even more fierce(,) berzerk" variations of regular Kemono who have absorbed too much Celestial Thread, "extremely powerful relatives of the beasts you encounter in the main story." Rather than new monsters altogether, this makes them sound like upgraded and enhanced versions of ones you'll find in-game, like the Wild Hearts Kingtusk.

Keystones. These are the apparent rewards for defeating Volatile Kemono, along with the creature-specific rewards you'd normally get for defeating monsters. Collecting Keystones will allow you to battle even stronger monsters…

Deeply Volatile Kemono. Yep, it sounds like Keystones are used to access Wild Hearts' equivalent of raid bosses, even more powerful versions of the Volatile Kemono, and EA specifically points out that "Only the most skilled hunters dare take them on alone." Definitely sounds like a time to engage in Wild Hearts multiplayer and work with other players. However, if you can beat them, the page says you'll get the best Talismans in the game - potentially making further encounters with the deeply volatile a lot easier.