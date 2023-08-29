A new Netflix thriller is #1 - and viewers are comparing it to Kill Bill

A one-off British thriller series has reached the number-one spot on Netflix just five days after hitting the streamer.

Who is Erin Carter? stars Evin Ahmad as the titular heroine. The British teacher and mother relocates to Spain and suddenly finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel. Created by Jack Lothian, the cast includes Sean Teale, Indica Watson, Denise Hough, Pep Ambros, Susannah Fielding, and Douglas Henshall.

Many viewers have taken to Twitter to voice their enjoyment of the series.

"Who is Erin Carter is probably the best thing on Netflix in a long time," a Twitter user wrote wrote.

“Who is Erin Carter? Binged binge-watched the series this weekend on Netflix and it’s actually really good. Thoroughly enjoyed it!" said one viewer.

"Went into Who is Erin Carter with zero expectations and binged it in one night. 10/10 and now I’m obsessed with Evin Ahmad," one person tweeted.

"Who is Erin Carter? was such a good watch. There’s something about the storytelling style that made everything feel so authentic and believable," someone else wrote.

"Honestly people, if you're looking for an addictive show to binge & you're on the hunt give the thrilling Who Is Erin Carter? with Evin Ahmad a go. I fucking loved every episode! Hope it gets picked up for a 2nd season, there's clearly more stories to tell!!!!" raved one viewer.

"Who is Erin Carter? has me glued to the TV and I'm not a TV person," another person tweeted.

"Loved "Who is Erin Carter" on Netflix. Binged in 2 nights. Evin Ahmad is a well-acted complex heroine, indeed every character has good & bad in them. Only downside is that it's a one-off limited series but with just a tease of hope in the final scene of it not being over," another person commented.

