Where to pre-order Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Nintendo has opened Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders this week, so it's time to find the right retailer to fulfil your early order. We're seeing listings live all over the place right now, so if you're looking to get your name down for either title (or both, with the Double Pack option) before that November 18 release date, we've got you covered.

We aren't seeing any additional pre-order bonuses or discounts in the US, so the best retailers will be decided based on delivery costs and times. We've scoured the web on our own Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-order hunt, and we'd recommend heading to Amazon (opens in new tab) first. With speedy release day delivery and an ever so slight reduction on that $59.99 MSRP (down to $59.88 - win).

If you're in the UK, there's a lot more to consider. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders across the pond are being widely discounted, and include a range of free gifts as well. You'll find plenty of options below, but the headline here is that Amazon (opens in new tab) is your best bet again. With a free digital Adventure Pack, a £7 discount, and speedy shipping there's lots to love here.

You'll find all the latest Nintendo Switch deals on this upcoming pre-order just below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders in the US

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | $59.88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has a full listing page for both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet pre-orders live, which means you'll be able to get your name down with the online giant already. You can opt for fast release day delivery on each game individually or order yourself the double pack. Scarlet (opens in new tab) | Violet (opens in new tab) | Double Pack ($119.99) (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy also has listings for both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as the Double Pack. All of these options also ship by release day, so you can get straight to catching 'em all from day one. Scarlet (opens in new tab) | Violet (opens in new tab) | Double Pack (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | $59.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders are also live at Walmart, with all three options up for grabs and shipping by release day. Depending on your location you may also be able to pick up from a nearby store. Scarlet (opens in new tab) | Violet (opens in new tab) | Double Pack (opens in new tab)



Pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the UK

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | Exclusive Adventure Pack digital bonus | £49.99 £42.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £7 - Amazon is offering one of the better value Pokemon Scarlet / Violet pre-order options all in all. You're getting a freebie in the form of that exclusive Adventure Pack and still saving £7 on your order - plus you can take advantage of speedy next day Prime shipping from launch as well. Scarlet (opens in new tab) | Violet (opens in new tab) | Double Pack (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | Free pin badge | £49.99 £39.99 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - ShopTo can actually save you £10 on your Pokemon Scarlet or Violet pre-order, dropping the RRP down to £39.99 (usually £49.99). You're also getting a free pin badge to boot! There is a caveat here, the free shipping option will take 1-3 days after launch. Scarlet (opens in new tab) | Violet (opens in new tab) | Double Pack ( £99.99 £89.99) (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | £49.99 £41.85 at Base (opens in new tab)

Save £8 - Base also has a discount on its pre-order listing, with standard delivery costing 99p on top. Unfortunately, we're not seeing any Double Pack listings live here, or any free gifts, so this is one to consider if the ShopTo or The Game Collection prices above increase. Scarlet (opens in new tab) | Violet (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | Free double sided poster and sticky notes | £49.99 £42.99 at The Game Collection (opens in new tab)

Save $7 - The Game Collection is throwing in a free double sided poster and some free sticky notes with all Pokemon Scarlet / Violet pre-orders right now. Not only that, but you're saving £7 on your order overall. Delivery is free, but you won't receive it in time for launch day. Scarlet (opens in new tab) | Violet (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | Starter Figurine | £49.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

Game has an exclusive figurine of Scarlet / Violet starter Pokemon with all of its pre-orders right now. However, it's worth noting there's no discount here, and Game does charge a hefty £4.99 for standard (2-4 day) delivery. Scarlet (opens in new tab) | Violet (opens in new tab) | Double Pack (opens in new tab)



What is the Pokemon Scarlet / Violet release date? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18 across the US and UK.

Is there a Pokemon Scarlet / Violet demo? There's currently no Pokemon Scarlet and Violet demo available on the Nintendo eShop, but if one does appear we'll make sure you know about it!

What do we know about Pokemon Scarlet / Violet? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will take players into an open world Paldea region. The RPG tale will unfold in whichever order you choose, though a route has been set to take you to the top of the Pokemon trainer roster. We know that Scarlet and Violet will feature new Pokemon such as Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito as well as a range of new characters and professors.

