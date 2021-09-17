Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics September 17 - 21

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players can find the Exotic merchant in the north side of the Tower hangar until reset time on Tuesday, September 21. Xur's got some nice Exotics and Legendaries available this week on top of the usual engrams and ciphers, so be sure to give him a visit.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this weekend:

Exotic weapon - Merciless: this fusion rifle fires faster each time you land a hit without getting a kill, and reloading after a kill will also increase damage for a short time. Merciless benefited from the latest batch of fusion rifle buffs, but its somewhat inconsistent perk and slower archetype make it one of the weaker DPS options for fusion rifles.

this fusion rifle fires faster each time you land a hit without getting a kill, and reloading after a kill will also increase damage for a short time. Merciless benefited from the latest batch of fusion rifle buffs, but its somewhat inconsistent perk and slower archetype make it one of the weaker DPS options for fusion rifles. Hunter Exotic - Shards of Galanor: hits and kills with Blade Barrage return Super energy. Like other Super-generating Exotics, the Shards of Galanor can only refund a maximum of 50% of your Super bar, but doubling your Super uptime sure isn't bad.

hits and kills with Blade Barrage return Super energy. Like other Super-generating Exotics, the Shards of Galanor can only refund a maximum of 50% of your Super bar, but doubling your Super uptime sure isn't bad. Titan Exotic - One-Eyed Mask: marks enemies that damage you, and grants an overshield when you defeat marked opponents. After several nerfs, One-Eyed Mask is now comfortably in the realm of average rather than absolutely bonkers. It's got some decent defensive utility in situations with high-priority targets, but it's undeniably much easier to pass over this Exotic nowadays.

marks enemies that damage you, and grants an overshield when you defeat marked opponents. After several nerfs, One-Eyed Mask is now comfortably in the realm of average rather than absolutely bonkers. It's got some decent defensive utility in situations with high-priority targets, but it's undeniably much easier to pass over this Exotic nowadays. Warlock Exotic - Geomag Stabilizers: damaging enemies with Chaos Reach extends its duration. Even though the Geomags can no longer top off your Super bar, they're still a great way to increase the total damage output of your Super. These boots let you chew through crowds and bosses alike, making them a great option for builds that want to Super as much as possible.

Exotics aside, you should definitely pick up a few of the Legendary weapons Xur is selling this week, especially the top-shelf rolls on the Dire Promise hand cannon, Main Ingredient fusion rifle, and Bottom Dollar hand cannon. Check out his high-stat armor rolls to see if you can get an upgrade, too.

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 1 | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 2 | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3 | Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries Shattered Realm | Destiny 2 Ager’s Scepter