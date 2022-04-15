Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 15, 2022

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players will find Xur in the Tower this weekend, just on the north side of the hangar. Give him a visit before reset time on Tuesday, April 19 to stock up on whatever Exotics, Legendaries, and currencies you may need. Fair warning: you don't really need any of this week's Exotic armor unless you're filling gaps in your collection.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this week.

Exotic weapon - The Queenbreaker: this Exotic linear fusion rifle can swap between a fast-firing mode with a low-zoom scope, and a harder-hitting sniper with stronger zoom. It blinds enemies on hit. Queenbreaker used to be a menace in Gambit, but with the nerfs to linear fusion rifles, it's now just a strictly weaker DPS option than most Legendary linears.

Hunter Exotic - Ophidia Spathe: gain an extra throwing knife charge. Most Hunter builds aren't super reliant on throwing knives, and the few that are generally don't need an extra charge to maintain high uptime on their blades, so Ophidia Spathe is rarely worth the Exotic slot outside of hyper-specific melee builds.

Titan Exotic - ACD/0 Feedback Fence: melee hits build energy which is released when you're hit with a melee attack, reducing incoming damage and damaging nearby enemies. The Feedback Fence gauntlets are the ultimate "don't touch me" Exotic, but Titans have access to so many stronger, less situational melee Exotics that they're a hard sell.

Warlock Exotic - Skull of Dire Ahamkara: gain increased damage resistance in your Nova Bomb cast animation, and regain Super energy for Nova Bomb kills. Like most other Super regenerating Exotics, the Skull of Dire Ahamkara helmet just doesn't deliver much bang for your buck. It's a reasonable way to maximize your Nova Bombs per hour, but the likes of Nezarec's Sin can do the same thing while charging other abilities which are more impactful than Nova Bomb, especially after the Void 3.0 update.

Hawkmoon perk: quickdraw.

: quickdraw. Dead Man's Tale perk: vorpal weapon. This is a top-tier perk for DMT, so if you don't have a vorpal roll, pick this up. It's even got ricochet rounds for a big stat boost.

