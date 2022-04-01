Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 1, 2022

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players will find Xur down on Nessus this week. Look for him in the northeast corner of the map up on a giant red tree. Pay him a visit by reset time on Tuesday, April 5 to grab any Exotics, Legendaries, or limited collectibles you may need.

Here are all the Exotics Xur's selling this week:

Exotic weapon - Tractor Cannon: this unique Exotic shotgun fires a void blast that knocks enemies back and makes them take more elemental damage from all sources. Tractor Cannon has some interesting applications with the new Void 3.0 subclasses, and it's still a potent debuff in a pinch, so it's worth owning.

this unique Exotic shotgun fires a void blast that knocks enemies back and makes them take more elemental damage from all sources. Tractor Cannon has some interesting applications with the new Void 3.0 subclasses, and it's still a potent debuff in a pinch, so it's worth owning. Hunter Exotic - Oathkeeper: these gloves let you hold bows at full draw indefinitely. Oathkeeper used to have a secondary effect, but it was removed due to a mess of changes and technical issues. They also grant a hidden buff to draw speed, but they're a pretty weak Exotic even for bow enthusiasts, who likely don't need help landing a perfect draw.

these gloves let you hold bows at full draw indefinitely. Oathkeeper used to have a secondary effect, but it was removed due to a mess of changes and technical issues. They also grant a hidden buff to draw speed, but they're a pretty weak Exotic even for bow enthusiasts, who likely don't need help landing a perfect draw. Titan Exotic - Helm of Saint-14: this helm causes your Ward of Dawn Super to blind enemies within and grants a tanky overshield to allies who enter it. Guarding with Sentinel Shield also blinds nearby enemies. This is the go-to defensive Exotic for Void Titans and it's a lovely piece of cosplay, plus it can be a godsend in endgame content.

this helm causes your Ward of Dawn Super to blind enemies within and grants a tanky overshield to allies who enter it. Guarding with Sentinel Shield also blinds nearby enemies. This is the go-to defensive Exotic for Void Titans and it's a lovely piece of cosplay, plus it can be a godsend in endgame content. Warlock Exotic - Contraverse Hold: these gloves grant damage resistance while you're charging Void, and they refund grenade energy when you deal damage with charged grenades. These gloves were good before Void 3.0, and they're absolutely monstrous nowadays. They aren't the only Exotic option for grenade spam builds, but they're one of the strongest independent buildarounds.

these gloves grant damage resistance while you're charging Void, and they refund grenade energy when you deal damage with charged grenades. These gloves were good before Void 3.0, and they're absolutely monstrous nowadays. They aren't the only Exotic option for grenade spam builds, but they're one of the strongest independent buildarounds. Hawkmoon perk : hip-fire grip.

: hip-fire grip. Dead Man's Tale perk: subsistence.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide | Destiny 2 Season 15 mods | Destiny 2 Season 15 exotics | Destiny 2 anti cheat | Destiny 2 Witch Queen | Destiny 2 30th Anniversary