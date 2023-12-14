What If season 2 trailer contains a nod to Loki's fate

It seems like the new trailer for What If…? season 2 features a nod to Loki's fate at the end of Loki season 2 – and fans are hoping that means the variant we know from the live-action show may make an appearance.

The emotional final episode of Loki season 2 saw Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief break the TVA's Time Loom and take on the role of holding the timelines together himself using his powers inside Yggdrasil, the tree of life in Norse mythology. It was a big moment for the MCU, so it makes sense that viewers are hopeful we might see him again – especially since it seems like Hiddleston is done with the role.

Around the 0:05 second mark of the new clip, we can see Yggdrasil draped in Christmas lights, with The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) standing in front of it. "Oh my god, will we be seeing God of Stories animated? Although I just saw a glimpse of Loki but it looked like it was from What If S1," one Redditor commented , referring to the 0:26 mark of the trailer. "It would be funny if he's actually seething about the eyesore but can't do anything because he can't let go of the branches," joked another.

This begs the question of whether Loki is in charge of the whole multiverse, as What If...? doesn't take place in the MCU timeline that we're used to. One fan isn't so sure, writing: "Only if other universes and other timelines are the same thing, which is still debated. Some think the '616' comment at the end of Loki is proof, but I think it's just an Easter egg piece of fan service."

We'll find out for sure when What If…? season 2 premieres on December 22 on Disney Plus – and there's a new episode being released every day until December 30. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.