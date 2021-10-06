The What If finale references an episode that's not been released yet

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the What If…? finale! Turn back now if you haven't seen the last episode of the Marvel series!

What If…? has dropped all its episodes on Disney Plus, and went out with a bang in a huge showdown between the Guardians of the Multiverse and Ultra-Vision. One of the recruits to the team, though, apparently comes from a missing episode – Gamora.

The Watcher, while putting together the group, checks in with Gamora and Tony Stark in space. Tony is sporting some impressive armor, which is bulkier and more colorful than his usual. Both characters are on Nidavellir, where Thor forges Stormbreaker in Avengers: Infinity War.

The duo watch the Infinity Gauntlet melt in a vat of molten liquid, while Tony talks about wanting to protect the galaxy from the next big bad. The Watcher then appears and describes Gamora as the "destroyer of Thanos" – so it seems the MCU's ultimate villain has been defeated.

It looks like this snippet of the episode actually references an installment in the series that hasn't been released just yet. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed back in August that What If…? would only be nine episodes, rather than 10. "We had to push an episode into Season 2," he explained. "It was just, honestly, like everything else, that was a COVID impact. There was an episode that just wouldn't hit the completion date, but luckily we do get to see it in the second season of the show."

A LEGO set from the series called "Tony Stark's Sakaarian Iron Man" has also been released, which appears to feature the same suit of armor the Avenger is sporting in episode 9. From this, we can glean that Tony has some kind of interstellar adventure on Sakaar (the planet introduced in Thor: Ragnarok), meets Gamora, and the two of them end up on Nidavellir after facing Thanos.

We'll have to wait until season 2 to find out exactly what goes down in the delayed episode, but until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 to see what else the MCU has in store for us – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.