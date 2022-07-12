We've never seen a better price on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Prime Day deals are already delivering the goods, as the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set has tumbled back down to its lowest ever price of $127.99 at Amazon (was $159.99) (opens in new tab). For those keeping score, that's a 20% reduction. The same set is also slightly cheaper in the UK, where it's £124 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost £150.

Although it's hit this price point before, we've never seen the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set go for less in the past - this is genuinely the cheapest it's ever been. As such, you're better off hitting checkout now if you've had your eye on the kit. You won't get a better opportunity than in today's Prime Day Lego deals.

Considering how this is often considered to be one of the best Lego sets at the moment, that reduction really isn't bad going. It's not the only good offer we've seen today either, so be sure to take a look at the other deals we've found further down the page.

More of today's best Lego deals

Not convinced? You can browse some other offers below thanks to our bargain-hunting software - it surfaces the lowest prices available.

For more offers, be sure to take a look at the very best Lego deals or these Lego Star Wars sets. As for other Prime Day discounts, you should definitely check in with the latest Prime Day gaming deals.