We did it folks, Diablo 4 is moving gems to the materials tab

Blizzard finally has a solution for Diablo 4 gems cluttering up your precious inventory space.

In the latest developer livestream, Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely addressed one of the most common complaints about the game: gems taking up too much darn inventory space.

"There are many colors of Gems, there are many qualities of Gems, and this can have the effect of taking up lots of inventory space," said Shely.

Thankfully, Shely didn't just acknowledge the problem and then say "too bad," but instead said a "longer term" solution is in the works that should arrive "around season 2."

"The idea is to change the way you acquire Gems so they are a shelve in your materials or currency tab, rather than your inventory ... The way that would work is you go to craft your Gem in the same way you do today and you just use a certain amount of that material," said Shely.

The first Diablo 4 season is set to go live sometime in the back half of July, with season two set to follow sometime mid-to-late October, so don't expect this solution to the gem issue to arrive before a few months.

Even so, it's good to know there's a permanent fix for the issue in the works. Now we just need to hear what's in the works regarding a Diablo 4 party finder, something Blizzard has gone on the record to support in the past.

