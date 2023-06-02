Louder than ever, Diablo 4 players are begging for a gem pouch

As Diablo 4 enters its first weekend in Early Access, players' desperate cries for a separate inventory pouch for gems is intensifying.

Adding Diablo 4 gems to your gear is a great way to make your build more powerful without having to swap out your favorite weapons and armor - so long as they're socketed. Gems will drop from pretty much everywhere in Diablo 4, which is 99% a good thing, but the 1% that's bad, at least in the community's eyes, is that they can take up a lot of inventory space. Right now, they're just added to your normal inventory along with the rest of your gear, and players have been begging for a way to contain them somewhere else since the beta days.

Now, on the first full day of Diablo 4 early access, a Reddit thread imploring Blizzard to "please give us a gem pouch" is one of the most popular on the sub, with almost 3 thousand upvotes and 500 comments largely in agreement. "Please Blizzard at level 23 and I’m so sick of gems taking up half my inventory slots," says Redditor AndrewWOz. "It’s literally the only thing I’d change right now, everything else is awesome."

"Agreed," reads the top reply. "Wouldn't be so bad if gems didn't take up so much room in the tiny inventory space we're given. They have a stash for consumables why can't there be one for gems..."

Others have pointed out that both Diablo 3 and Diablo Immortal already have their own remedies for gems taking up too much inventory space, so it definitely wouldn't be without precedent for Blizzard to add something comparable to the new sequel. The first Diablo 4 patch nerfed several classes and made the endgame tougher, so it does look like Blizzard is keen to implement significant changes efficiently.

