We are finally getting Ben Solo, yellow-saber Rey, and Babu Frik Funko Pops - here's where to find them

It may be a year late, but we're finally getting a Ben Solo Funko Pop. Revealed as part of the Funko Fair, it'll launch May 26, 2021, alongside droid hacker Babu Frik (as the jolly little alien himself would say, "heyhey"!). Meanwhile, a new yellow lightsaber-wielding Rey will hit shelves on February 24, 2021.

Based on the character's final look in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this Ben Solo Funko Pop weighs in at $8.99 - $10.99 in the US and £9.99 - £10.99 in the UK depending on where you shop. It features the former Supreme Leader carrying that Skywalker saber and pulling off his now-iconic shrug. For fans of the villain-turned-hero, it's a big deal to get merch showing his redemption at last.

Meanwhile, Rey's final appearance in the saga has also been given a much-overdue memorialization with the yellow lightsaber she built from her staff (we're still waiting for our Force FX replica, please and thank you). This sits alongside Rey's final battle against Palpatine and the crusty emperor himself at full power, each costing between $8.99 - $10.99 or £10.99 in the UK. Finally, a super-sized Babu Frik in all his cheerful glory stands tall at 10 inches and will set you back $29.99 / £29.99.

Unfortunately, getting hold of the Ben Solo Funko Pop - not to mention Rey and her yellow saber - has been rather difficult. Both pre-orders have already sold out at Target, and they're creating a fair amount of buzz online. That means you'll probably need to move fast if you want to secure yours.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Funko) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Funko) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Funko) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Funko) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Funko)

To give you a helping hand, we've gathered up the best offers right here. We'll keep this page updated with any more deals we find. And don't give up hope if you can't get any of the above right away. More will apparently be available upon release day, so it's worth checking back then should you fail to get your hands on one now.

While these were the biggest announcements from Funko Fair, they weren't the only ones. Mandalorian keychains have also been revealed to go with a set of season 1-inspired Mandalorian Mystery Minis. A bunch of Valentine's Day Star Wars Pops are now available as well, including a pink Chewie holding love-heart chocolates. D'aww.

