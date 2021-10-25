Some of the best PS5 SSDs have hit their lowest ever prices today

Two of the best PS5 SSDs on the market right now have hit their historic lowest-ever prices at Best Buy today. You can currently pick up the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB for $149 (reduced from $189) and the WD Black SN850 1TB for $164.99 (down from $230) for savings of $31 and $65 respectively.

Over the past six months, we've generally seen the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB hang around the $180 mark consistently until September where it has been steadily declining. However, the previous lowest-ever recorded price was $159.99, so you're getting a further $10 off this aggressively priced PS5 SSD.

Similarly, the WD Black SN850 has hovered around the $210 mark for most of 2021 and has been fluctuating between $199.99 and $179.99 for the past few months. This is the first time that we're seeing this particular PS5 SSD for $170 - which is exceptional value given the prowess of what it is capable of in terms of read and write speeds. There's little debate that either NVMe drive easily qualifies for the best SSD for gaming, with the WD Black SN850 rightfully placed as our number one pick.

It's currently unknown whether or not these prices will be matched, or beaten, throughout the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals and Black Friday SSD deals, but we're confident in recommending both the Crucial P5 Plus and WD Black SN850 at these stellar price points.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB Crucial P5 Plus 1TB | $180 $149 at Best Buy

Save $31 - This is the historic lowest-ever price that's been recorded on the Crucial P5 Plus of this particular capacity and offers outstanding value for under the $150 mark with fantastic sequential reads of up to 6600 MB/s. It's sure to run your PS5 or PC games at blistering quick speeds.

View Deal

WD Black SN850 1TB WD Black SN850 1TB | $230 $164.99 at Best Buy

Save $65 - This is the lowest-ever recorded price on the WD Black SN850 in this particular configuration. It's our favorite SSD for gaming and truly the gold standard of what's possible now with Gen 4.0 on both PS5 and PC. We've never seen it this cheap before, and it's likely to sell out soon so we advise acting sooner rather than later.

View Deal

More PS5 SSD deals

Below you'll find some of the best prices online on some of the best PS5 SSDs around.

November seems to be one of the best times of the year for a PC upgrade or two, and you can do it for less during the Black Friday CPU deals and Black Friday RAM deals next month.