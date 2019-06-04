Watch Dogs 3 is called Watch Dogs Legion, is set in a future dystopian Britain, and lets you play as anyone

You were this close, Ubisoft. The publisher almost made it to its Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference without accidentally leaking any concrete details about its flagship title, Watch Dogs 3, this year, but it seems like Amazon had other plans.

A listing for a game titled Watch Dogs Legion surfaced late yesterday on the online retailer's UK website, revealing significant plot details about the rumoured sequel to Watch Dogs 2, while confirming the London setting that has long been whispered about up till now.

According to the Amazon page, Watch Dogs Legion is set in "a post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London's fortunes", where "every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated & guided by gameplay systems", thus allowing users to "play as anyone."

These gameplay details have since been confirmed by multiple outlets citing internal sources, with Kotaku stating that the aforementioned NPC technology has been the reason it's taken so long for Watch Dogs 3 to get out the door, and VG247 reporting that Clint Hocking, the Creative Director of Far Cry 2, is heading up this iteration in the tech-focused open world franchise.

The Amazon page has since been taken down, but it's looking almost certain that Watch Dogs Legion will be revealed as an E3 2019 game in just a few days time. Strangely, a previous Watch Dogs 3 leak earlier this year stated that Legion was the codename for a new Assassin's Creed game on the way in 2020, which is supposedly set in Ancient Rome.

This latest leak... complicates that prediction somewhat, but Ubisoft itself will have more to say on the matter once the E3 2019 schedule kicks off in earnest later this week, so stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for more news as it arrives.

