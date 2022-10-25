Watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream: start time and TV channels

Barcelona need a miracle as they face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in what could be the final meaningful game of another all-too-brief Champions League campaign. Despite spending a small country's GDP on many of the game's biggest stars, Barca are already on the verge of crashing out at the group stage for the second season in a row. Read on as we break down how to watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream and get the Champions League game from anywhere.

To stand a chance of keeping their UCL knockout hopes alive, Xavi Hernandez's men need to get something against Munich. A draw would be good enough if Group C whipping boys Viktoria Plzeň can score a win over Italian giants Inter, but seeing as the Czech team have lost every game so far, that's a tall ask. First and foremost, Barcelona need to focus on themselves.

They've lost each of their past five games against Munich, conceding 19 in the process while scoring only two. Their most recent clash ended with a 2-0 victory for Julian Nagelsmann's men courtesy of goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané, but the key man in that game was Robert Lewandowski, who missed two sitters against his former team. If he'd converted those chances, who knows where the Spanish giants would be right now?

The Polish marksman has resembled a one-man team for large parts of this season, but if Barca get knocked out of the Champions League this early, a scapegoat will be required. Even if he isn't able to rescue Barca's European hopes, a big performance may at least keep the infamous Spanish press off his back.

Don’t miss a moment of the action. Follow our guide below to watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need.

Watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your chosen Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream online in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport

(opens in new tab)Viewers based in the UK catch watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on BT Sport 5. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't have BT Sport and don't fancy signing up to a lengthy contract, one of the best ways to get it is via the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). It costs £25 each month, and you can cancel at any time. BT Sport is also the home of the Europa League, Serie A, Champions Cup and Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC and Major League Baseball. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

The Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) streaming service is showing the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in the US. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. The Essential plan costs $4.99 per month, but you can pay $9.99 for the ad-free Premium plan - whichever you choose, you get to try before you buy thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). Paramount Plus also has the rights to the NFL, and Europa League and Serie A soccer. If you're out of the country and looking to tune in, you might be stopped by geo-blocks. In which case, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to alter your IP address so that you can keep streaming as if you were at home.

Watch a Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) DAZN (opens in new tab)

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich is being shown on DAZN in Canada, and the game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. A DAZN subscription costs $24.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and the streaming service is the exclusive home of not only Champions League and Europa League soccer, but also the NFL. If you happen to be outside of Canada right now, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in as if you were at home.

