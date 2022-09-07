Warzone is getting The Umbrella Academy's Hazel in a new bundle

Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone are getting another skin bundle from The Umbrella Academy, this time the pink puppy head-wearing Hazel.

Following on from Cha Cha’s addition last month, Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone are getting yet another skin taken straight from the pages of Gerard Way’s superhero comic book - rather than the popular Netflix TV adaptation. Revealed in a short trailer, we can see the weirdly adorable assassin doing what assassins do best whilst sporting the pink puppy head and a suit.

The legendary operator skin also comes with two legendary weapon blueprints including the Electric Lollipop and Sugar Loader, both of which look sickly sweet and compliment Hazel and Cha Cha’s aesthetics perfectly. Alongside this, players can also pick up a variety of other extras in the bundle including a new finishing move, weapon charm, emblem, calling card, and more.

In other Call of Duty news, we are just weeks away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , which is set to release right before Halloween on October 28, 2022. In fact, we’re getting so close to its release that leaks have already started to appear online. Last week, one leak contained some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay that showed driving and swimming sections.

Speaking of Modern Warfare 2, we’ve also got Call of Duty: Warzone 2 to look forward to in the not-so-distant future, which Infinity Ward is developing alongside MW2. We also recently got a sneak peek of what we can expect from Warzone 2 thanks to a recent ESRB rating for the game. According to the rating, Warzone 2 could launch with the much-anticipated DMZ mode.