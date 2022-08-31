Leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay shows driving and swimming sections

Leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign footage has revealed new features for the upcoming sequel.

Earlier today, gameplay filmed offscreen began appearing online, such as the clip below. The clip is allegedly of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, showing campaign gameplay of the player character jumping from one truck to another before hijacking the vehicle and driving it in pursuit of enemy forces.

If this new footage is of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it would seem to confirm driving as a first for the franchise. Past Call of Duty campaigns have typically kept players on rails during driving sections, having an AI pilot a vehicle for them while they're free to look around and fire.

Meanwhile, other gameplay snippets have appeared online, apparently through Twitter user @3rbbcod (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, they've seemingly posted four individual gameplay snippets of Modern Warfare 2 to their Twitter account, but all have been removed via a copyright strike, presumably from publisher Activision.

However, the gameplay is still readily available via Streamable (opens in new tab). In an apparent compilation of all the leaked footage today, one video showcases the aforementioned car section, before showing a player moving through a house, all filmed offscreen via a phone camera.

Finally, a small section shows the player character apparently swimming, diving underwater, and surfacing to take out enemies. It'll be interesting to see if Modern Warfare 2 goes full survival sim with a breathe meter, or if it plays fast and loose with this sequence.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches later this year on October 28 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. If you pre-order any digital edition of the game though, you'll get access to the campaign a full week earlier today on October 21.

