Blizzard Albany is the next Activision Blizzard studio to seek unionization

Blizzard Albany, formerly Vicarious Visions, is the latest Activision Blizzard studio seeking to unionize.

QA testers at the studio, whose recent releases include 2020's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and Diablo 2: Resurrected, have filed for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Last week, they asked Activision Blizzard management to voluntarily recognize their union, although the company has yet to announce a formal decision.

The employees say they're organizing with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union seeking better pay, benefits, transparency, and work-life balance. Furthermore, they say they want solutions to "disparities in titles and compensation to accurately recognize our contributions."

"There are issues in the video game industry that often go unaddressed because our work is considered a passion instead of a job. Quality assurance workers deserve fair treatment and proper compensation for the work we do which is why we chose to form a union," said Blizzard Albany associate test analyst Amanda Laven in an email to GamesRadar.

"Building the Albany Game Workers Alliance/CWA with my fellow co-workers will create a mechanism that allows us to make our voices heard. We know that by having a seat at the table our union will not only give us structure and power, but also give us a path forward to improve our workplace because company leadership won't be able to ignore us all anymore."

Again, Activision Blizzard hasn't said whether it'll recognize the Blizzard Albany union, but in a statement to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo (opens in new tab), it will "publicly and formally" provide a response to the NLRB. "We believe that a direct relationship between the company and its employees is the most productive relationship," the publisher added.

"There is absolutely no reason for Activision Blizzard to refuse to recognize the Blizzard Albany workers’ union," said CWA secretary-treasurer Sara Steffens.

"There is no doubt about what the workers want. Over 95% of the quality assurance testers have signed onto a vision statement requesting union recognition. Recognizing the union will show that Activision Blizzard's management is serious about improving the company’s work environment. Engaging in a protracted union election fight would further undermine morale and cement management’s legacy as enablers of a toxic, hostile work environment."

Microsoft, which is in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard, entered into a legally binding agreement with CWA (opens in new tab) saying it would respect the right of Activision Blizzard employees looking to unionize. Members of the Albany Game Workers Alliance/CWA asked Activision Blizzard management in a vision statement (opens in new tab) to enter into a similar agreement.

"We formed this union because we demand better treatment, compensation, and benefits for our crucial role in game development," said Blizzard Albany associate test analyst Ryan Claudy. "All game developers deserve this, not just those of us in Quality Assurance. With our union, we will be able to negotiate for ourselves to get the treatment we deserve."

Brock Davis, another associate test analyst at Blizzard Albany, says the group was inspired to unionize "by our colleagues at Raven Software," who won a landmark vote to become the first major North American games union in May.

"All Activision Blizzard workers deserve a union and a say in how their workplace is run, no matter where they’re located," said Davis. "Game workers are often marginalized, and don't have basic protections on the job such as benefits or job security."

In case you need a catch-up, much of this stems from the Activision Blizzard lawsuit and investigations, which are still ongoing.