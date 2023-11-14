Warzone 2's 'Evil Groot' skin is back and now terrorizing Modern Warfare 3 players who still can't freakin' see it

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has resurrected the infamous 'Evil Groot' skin to terrorize its player base.

Actually called 'Gaia,' Evil Groot was a skin introduced to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 earlier this year, and it immediately drew the ire of the Call of Duty player base. The skin was really damn hard to see in certain maps, being dubbed "literally impossible to see" at times, and was basically seen as a revival of the infamous 'Roze' skin from Warzone.

Now Evil Groot has taken its terrible visuals from Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3, much to the pain of the Call of Duty player base at large. Just below, you can see one Reddit post deriding Sledgehammer Games' decision to port the skin from the older two games to the new shooter, and what's more, Evil Groot was haunting Modern Warfare 3 from just after launch.

If you want a really good example of just how hard Evil Groot is to see, look no further than the post below. Admittedly the character is dead, but when placed against the grimy floor of the multiplayer map, it's damn near impossible to make out, which, in a game where a split second can make the difference between life and death, is a big problem.

The 'Evil Groot' skin has been nerfed before, but alas, it appears that the sentient tree is still causing mayhem - both in Warzone and now Modern Warfare 3.

