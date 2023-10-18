Call of Duty faces another OP skin as players slam "Evil Groot" getup for being "literally impossible to see"

The Call Of Duty community has been campaigning to remove one hard-to-see skin from both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Season 6 is appropriately spooky for the Halloween season, with paid bundles adding cosmetics from Doom, Diablo, and Evil Dead. But Season 6’s battle pass courted the most controversy, largely thanks to an operator skin called Gaia which players have instead nicknamed “Evil Groot” owing to the skin’s branchy appearance.

Gaia’s dark wood color and gaps between its branches make the skin pretty difficult to spot, especially in interiors and especially when standing against similarly wood-colored backgrounds. In the October 11 patch, Activision “added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin,” in an attempt to fix player’s issues. But many in the community have continued to call Gaia a “pay-to-win” skin.

“Remove this skin from the game,” player ModernWarzone urged on Twitter. “It’s literally impossible to see at times. Evil Groot is way worse than Roze ever was.”

The Roze skin was the first in a long line of murky cosmetics, and the last debacle came from a mostly black skin last December. Another fan said Evil Groot “might be the most pay-to-win skin of this decade.” Not a great series tradition to have, I’ll be honest.

Elsewhere, Warzone 2 is bringing back two fan-favorite maps with Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island - a decision that left some fans divided. Warzone’s new Urzikstan map seemed to go over better, though, largely thanks to the cool traversal options.

