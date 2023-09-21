Call of Duty crossovers are now literally wild as Hell: Nicki Minaj can use Doom's Super Shotgun to kill Diablo 4's Lilith

Call of Duty is crossing over with a bunch of spooky and spooky-adjacent IP for season 6.

As detailed in the lengthy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone announcement, Diablo 4, Evil Dead, Spawn, Doom, and Hellsing content is on the way in both games' season 6 update. It really is a testament to the power of the Call of Duty brand that it's able to secure so many licenses for some of the biggest IP in games, comics, and anime for one massive update.

The iconic comic book antihero Spawn is headlining Call of Duty's season 6 battle pass. Right at launch, anyone with the battle pass gets the US Security Group assassin Al Simmons, Spawn's mortal world identity, as a new Operator. Spawn himself, in classic comic book form, is the other of two new playable Operators coming to the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone season 6 battle pass.

There are also a ton of Spawn-inspired Operator skins that'll be unlockable as you play through the battle pass. These include Burned Spawn, Creepy Clown, Violator, Disruptor, Soul Crusher, Nikto Spawn, and Gaia.

Diablo 4 baddies Inarius and Lilith are also joining the Call of Duty roster as playable characters. Sadly, we haven't been given a glimpse into what they'll actually look like in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, but they'll be available as part of a bundle.

Alucard – yes, the tyrannical vampire-turned-vampire-hunter from the legendary Hellsing manga and anime series – will be available as a playable Operator in his own Call of Duty season 6 bundle.

My personal favorite of the Call of Duty horror-themed crossovers is by far the most groovy: Ash Williams, the star of the Evil Dead 2 bundle that also includes boomstick weapon blueprints and "plenty of gear to slay Deadites and primitive screwheads."

The Doom crossover is admittedly just a tad disappointing, if only for the fact that you won't be able to rip through Al Mazrah as Doomguy. However, you will be able to buy the Doom Tracer Weapon bundle, which includes "an arsenal of gear" like a chainsaw and a long-range shotgun – just what Call of Duty needed.

Finally, Skeletor, the hooded supervillain of the Masters of the Universe franchise, will also become a playable Operator when you buy his bundle as part of the season 6 update. A little random, but I'll take it.

I'll remind you that pop star Nicki Minaj is already in Call of Duty, which means we will soon live in a world where Nicki Minaj can use Doom's Super Shotgun to kill Diablo 4's Lilith. What a time to be alive.

The frightful season 6 update will arrive on Wednesday, September 27 with all of the above as well as the return of the Halloween-appropriate Haunting event, three new weapons, four new maps, and more.

Of course, this is all in anticipation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, launching November 10.