COD: Warzone 2 players can't decided if Rebirth Island's return is a good or bad thing

Warzone 2 is resurrecting two fan-favorite maps next year, and they've been met with mixed responses.

Yesterday, October 5, Activision hosted its big blowout Call of Duty Next event, showing more of Modern Warfare 3, while also unveiling Warzone 2's new Urzikstan map. Elsewhere though, Activision also announced both Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island would be returning to Warzone 2 players from the original battle royale game next year in 2024.

The announcement has been met with plenty of positive responses from Warzone 2 players. "Honestly, the Resurgence rotation is gonna be insane. Combined with Ashika and Vondel there will be 4 maps available," reads one of the top comments under the Reddit post above. "A good time to be a Resurgence player."

"Take away content, then give it back, god-devs EZ Clap," writes one player who's less than enthused. Another player admits that it is working for the publisher, while another adds "Nostalgia is a very powerful marketing tool." Another commenter writes "Yeah, I'm not even gonna hide the fact that the only reason I'm dead set on getting MWIII is because of the OG MW2 maps. Nostalgia's a hell of a drug."

Another Reddit post, like the one below, has responses similarly split. Although some commenters write that Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island might "get me to come back and play again," others write that Activision is "recycling everything for this next game and you’re just eating it up lol."

No matter the split response over the return of the two Warzone maps, there's a lot of excitement about the new Urzikstan map, which was first datamined all the way back in 2020. It's a big new map, even offering a driveable train, which I'm admittedly very much looking forward to driving around peacefully like I'm not at risk of being shot at.

