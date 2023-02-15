Warzone 2 Season 3 roadmap confirms ranked mode and the return of Plunder

Season 2 is just getting started, but the Call of Duty devs have provided a few early details (opens in new tab) on what to expect from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 roadmap today, including a ranked battle royale mode and the return of Gunfight and Plunder.

We do not have specific timelines for these additions. The devs say these updates are all coming in "Season 3 and beyond," which suggests that some may launch after the season's actual start date. Call of Duty seasons typically last around three months, so it's safe to expect Season 3 to hit around May - hopefully, at least some of this content will arrive alongside it.

We will see the return of Plunder mode whenever it lands in Warzone 2. The mode hasn't been around since the original Warzone, but essentially you do a lot of the same things you'd typically do in battle royale - you're just competing for cash, with the first squad to reach $2 million winning the match. The details may change for the Warzone 2 version, but expect something similar here.

Following the addition of ranked play for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2, Warzone 2 is also in line for a ranked mode. The original Warzone had some competitive options, but not a true ranked mode, so it's even less clear what we should expect from this one.

Modern Warfare 2 is also getting a big addition post-Season 3, with the return of Gunfight from the previous Modern Warfare. The mode is a fast-paced battle between two teams on symmetrical maps. The original mode was 2v2, but 1v1 and 3v3 variants were also available.

For now, of course, it's all about Warzone 2 Season 2, which is just getting underway today.

Dig into the Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap for details on what's coming in the next few months.