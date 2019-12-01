1v1 and 3v3 Gunfight modes are coming to Modern Warfare

1v1 and 3v3 squads are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 's Gunfight modes.

Asked if Infinity Ward had plans to expand the popular Gunfight mode beyond its current 2v2 options, Infinity Ward co-design director of multiplayer Joe Cecot went one better and confirmed that not only was 3v3 in the works, but the team was also looking at a 1v1 option too (thanks, Comicbook ).

At some point, also 1v1!November 30, 2019

On the downside, though, there's no definitive window yet as to when we might see the modes roll out; Cecot would only commit to a vague "at some point", so don't hold your breath just yet.

In other Modern Warfare news, dataminers recently crawled through the backend and unearthed a treasure trove of secret info, including the names of the zones in the battle royale's map, points of interest, modes, mission types, names of loot and armour, player perks, killstreaks, and all default and additional options, including, it seems, evidence of that rumoured 200-player lobby .

According to the leak, the mode will offer both private and public matches and offer solo, duos, and 4-player squads. By comparison, EA's rival battle royale, Apex Legends, only offers 3-player squad matches, with duo mode only enabled as a limited-time event from time to time.

Speaking in a Quarterly Earnings report in November, Activision stated that the already confirmed Battle Pass content for Modern Warfare - which replaces the franchise's recent flirtation with loot boxes - is launching in December, "slightly later than originally planned" .

As Alex reported at the time, Activision has already promised that the upcoming Battle Pass system will "allow players to see the content that they are earning or buying [and] launch timed to new, post-launch live seasons, so you can unlock cool new Modern Warfare-themed content that matches each season".