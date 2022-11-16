Warzone 2 rewards veteran players with bonus free XP and cosmetics

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players will receive special rewards if they played the original Warzone, but some veterans are being given additional rewards.

As first reported by CharlieIntel in the tweet just below, Call of Duty veterans are now greeted with rewards in Modern Warfare 2. If you played the first Warzone, you'll get an XP Token, a Weapon XP Token, a Calling Card, and Two Emblems to kit out your player profile with.

Here’s the rewards you get for being a Warzone 1 player in #ModernWarfare2 and #Warzone2. pic.twitter.com/DoXoA2ND4oNovember 16, 2022 See more

However, it's been reported that some players are receiving different messages for their in-game rewards, with some being dubbed the "Best of the Best" while others are addressed as "A Class of Your Own." It appears some players are getting different in-game rewards based on their play time in the original Warzone.

PSA: Depending on how much of Warzone 1 you played, you get different rewards. Some message of the day says "Best of the Best" with additional items, while others say "A class of your own" pic.twitter.com/pG9EcTXmvNNovember 16, 2022 See more

Thankfully, we now have a good idea of how these rewards scale. As you can see below, one Warzone 2.0 player has chronicled the elite "Best of the Best" tier, which includes a slightly different Emblem on the left side, and one extra XP token for players to use in the battle royale game.

Warzone 2 Veteran Package is gifted to all players who played the first Warzone experience! A Calling Card, Emblem, Weapon Charm, XP Tokens, and a Blueprint 😎🐻 pic.twitter.com/as1ziwbcLlNovember 16, 2022 See more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players will also be able to look forward to these exact same rewards in the battle royale game, when it launches later today. From the looks of the tweets, it seems like Warzone veterans will be given these new rewards as soon as they log into either of the two newer games. As long as you're logged into the same Activision Account through which you played the original Warzone, you should score these rewards instantly.

Speaking of Activision Accounts, it was just recently that all your current COD Points in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the first Warzone will carry over to Warzone 2.0 when it launches, which is handy if you want to buy the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass. That is, provided you're logged into your Activision Account, yet another incentive to get remembering your password if you happened to have misplaced it over the past few years.

