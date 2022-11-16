Warzone 2 will transfer your COD Points - if you're on the same platform

When Warzone 2.0 launches later today, all your existing COD Points will transfer over - with a few caveats.

As CharlieIntel reminded followers with the tweet below yesterday, your COD Points in all current Call of Duty games will transfer over to Warzone 2.0 today on November 16. However, you need to be playing on the same platform for Warzone 2.0 as Modern Warfare 2, or else you'll lose out on COD Points from the latter game.

Call of Duty Points will transfer from MW2019, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, or Warzone 1 to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 if you play on the same platform & store.

The reason for this is that your COD Points are actually linked to your Activision Account. Considering that information, you'd be forgiven for thinking you could transfer your COD Points across console platforms and PC, but that apparently isn't the case for some reason.

That means, of course, that when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches later today, you'll need to sign into your Activision Account to retrieve your COD Points. If you've forgotten your password, now might be a good time to remember it or file for a forgotten password with Activision ahead of the launch.

Warzone 2.0 launches today, finally bringing the next stage in the Call of Duty franchise full circle, you can head over to our full Warzone 2 release times guide for detailed info on when the battle royale game goes live for you, or check our Warzone 2 preload guide for how to install the full package ahead of launch on any platform.

You can also read our full Warzone 2 map guide for a complete breakdown on all the new points of interest featured on the expansive Al Mazrah map.