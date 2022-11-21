Warzone 2 just took away one of players' favorite XP farming exploits

Warzone 2 has disabled Most Wanted Contracts after players found a glitch that apparently doubled the amount of XP you'd usually earn by completing those missions.

Just yesterday, the YouTube account Running Butcher (opens in new tab) shared an explainer on how you can more than double the XP you earn from completing Most Wanted Contracts in Warzone 2. It's apparently as easy as starting a Most Wanted Contract, making it to the end of the contract's timer, and then opening a loot crate just as you complete the mission. Players reported earning almost 14,000 XP without using any XP-doubling tokens.

Unfortunately for XP farmers, Infinity Ward has disabled Most Wanted Contracts seemingly in direct response to this glitch. Over on the Trello board (opens in new tab) for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward notes that Most Wanted Contracts have been removed "until further notice" while it "investigates an issue." It doesn't explicitly mention the double-XP glitch, but I'd be very surprised if the exploit is still around when Most Wanted Contracts eventually come back.

As far as glitches go, one that nets you a crapload of XP is far from the worst we've seen in Warzone 2 in the short time it's been out. To name just a few examples, the infamous Warzone 2 "Superman" glitch has reared its ugly head again, as has the all-too-familiar invisibility glitch. One can only imagine those will be patched out fairly quickly, too.

To get our full thoughts on the sequel, warts and all, check out our (in progress) Warzone 2 review.