Norman Reedus explains how new Daryl spin-off will be different to The Walking Dead

Daryl actor Norman Reedus has opened up on how his character’s upcoming spin-off will differ from The Walking Dead. "We knew we wanted to make a show that went in the opposite direction," told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "So that's what we're doing. And it's going to be way different. The story's way different. The characters are way different. There's a different tone, there's different light, there's a different sound. It's a whole different vibe."

It’s already been confirmed that the Daryl spin-off, which is currently undated, will tie in to the mysterious French-set post-credits scene in The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. Reedus’ survivor will be a "fish out of water" on the European mainland – and potentially dealing with faster, more adept walkers.

"He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he's comfortable with," producer Scott M. Gimple previously said on The Talking Dead 2022 preview.

The Walking Dead may be ending with its eleventh season later this year, but multiple spin-offs are planned. Alongside the Daryl series is a Negan and Maggie spin-off. Now titled Dead City, the pair will venture into New York for a new adventure in 2023. A new limited series, starring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), is also set to air next year.

On his return after over three years away from the series, Lincoln said, "This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I've made along the way are deep and lasting, so it's fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I'm so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe."

The Walking Dead returns on October 2 for its final eight episodes. For more from the series, check out our rankings of the best Walking Dead episodes.