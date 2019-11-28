Wa-hoo! Get a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just $299

You're gonna want to race to snag this deal - get a Neon Red and Blue Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just $300 at Walmart - that's $50 in savings! It's the perfect time of year to have some friends over for a friendship-testing bout of Mario Kart 8, and you'll be saving a pretty penny on this bundle.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best Switch games you can get - it's great to play docked and even better to play with a group of friends ( GamesRadar+ gave it a 5-star review, so trust us when we say it's great). It's a vibrant race that's sure to entertain and would make a great gift this holiday season. Sure, you're not getting the new Nintendo Switch Lite with the added battery life, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is exactly the kind of game you want to play docked, so battery life isn't a premium in this instance.

Nintendo Switch bundles that give you one of the best games on the platform are rare, so jump on this deal as fast as you can. The all-black Nintendo Switch bundle already sold out, and it's highly likely the Neon Red and Blue bundle will go just as fast. The Spyro Reignited trilogy bundle we covered flew off shelves, so when we say fast, we mean fast. In case you get to this bundle too late, keep an eye out on our other Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. And if you want to enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe docked on a great screen, check out our Black Friday TV deals .