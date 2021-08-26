Venom 2 may not be delayed after all, according to a new report

'To delay or not to delay' seems to be the top question at Sony right now – after one report claimed the studio was pushing back the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage to next year, another conflicting report now says this isn't the case.

A recent report from Vulture said the Venom sequel was delayed to January 21, 2022 – more than three months later than its current October 15 release date. However, a new report says otherwise.

"Sony recently pushed its other upcoming comic book feature, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, from September to October (although a studio insider says rumors the film will move further to 2022 are not true)," Variety states. Neither stance has been confirmed nor denied by Sony.

Of course, if the movie is delayed, it will have a knock-on effect – another Sony antihero flick, Morbius, starring Jared Leto, is currently scheduled for release on January 21. So if Venom 2 gets delayed, so does Morbius.

Set over a year after the events of 2018's Venom , Venom: Let There Be Carnage will see Tom Hardy return as investigative journalist Eddie Brock/alien symbiote Venom and Michelle Williams is back as Eddie's ex-fiancée Anne. New additions to the cast include Woody Harrelson as serial killer Cletus Kasady/another alien symbiote Carnage, as well as Stephen Graham and Naomie Harris.