Vanessa Kirby addresses Fantastic Four cast rumor – and it's so vague it's got us speculating

There are so many rumors about the Fantastic Four cast that it's hard to keep track, but one name often linked to Sue Storm is Napoleon star Vanessa Kirby.

In a recent interview, Kirby addressed the speculation – but in the most vague way, which has us theorizing.

"I don't know, you'll have to ask them," she told Variety, cryptically. She added: "I would be very honored to join."

Updates on Fantastic Four have been scarce, but we do know WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman is in the director's chair. There's no casting information at the moment, and with Kirby not giving a firm answer either way, we're free to speculate that we might see her as the Invisible Woman after all.

Other names frequently linked to the cast include Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Paul Mescal. For now, though, we'll just have to wait and see who'll be joining the new incarnation of Marvel's First Family.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman has said previously of the movie. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Fantastic Four is scheduled to hit theaters May 2, 2025. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way.