Upgrade your home theater with Samsung's Q7 QLED 4KTV, 65", now 52% off

If you're finding your TV's colors aren't as vivid as they once were or your blacks aren't as deep as you'd like them to be, it may be time for a new unit – and Samsung's Q7 QLED TV is a steal that can take care of both problems.

Walmart's Samsung Q7 65-inch QLED TV is currently a whopping 52% off, dropping it from the list price of $3,099.99 to just $1,499.99. That should make it a much more attractive buy if you’re in the market for a considerable upgrade to your home theater situation. Keep in mind that you’ll need to add the product to your cart to see the price, as it won’t show up on the product page.

TechRadar praised this particular model for its "startling color accuracy," which makes it great for daytime viewing, as well as its "minimalist appearance." It's not too shabby when it comes to quantum dot tech, either, producing a "colorful but not saturated image." While its motion handling isn't quite on par with Sony's X900F (XF90) Bravia series, it's still a great deal – especially for the size and lengthy feature list. If you need more on Samsung's QLED, and why it's awesome for gaming, here's our feature all about it.

