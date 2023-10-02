The Umbrella Academy season 4 finally has an official release window: the final season of the Netflix show will be arriving in 2024. As for when, exactly, next year remains to be seen, though.

Netflix announced the news on October 1, the birth date of the seven Hargreeves siblings. Born to different mothers around the world on the same day in 1989 and adopted by eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves, each of the siblings has their own superpower. Reginald trained them to form a group of adolescent crime-fighting superheroes, but they become estranged as adults and only reconnect after Reginald's death. Oh, and add time travel, the apocalypse, and some assassins into the mix, too.

Season 4 was announced in August 2022, shortly after The Umbrella Academy season 3 was released. Filming had wrapped before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike began this past July, so an update on a release window has seemed likely for a while.

The show stars Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, and Ritu Arya, and the final installment will see the addition of David Cross, Nick Offerman, and Megan Mullally to the cast. The fourth season will be shorter than its predecessors, too, consisting of only six episodes instead of the usual 10.

While we wait for The Umbrella Academy season 4 to arrive on Netflix, refresh your memory with our guides to The Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained, post-credits scene, and timeline. For more, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.