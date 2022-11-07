Umbrella Academy creator celebrates the final season with script reveal

It’s a bittersweet time for ‘Brellies everywhere. Umbrella Academy season 4 is the Netflix series’ final season. To mark the beginning of the end, show creator Steve Blackman has revealed the title of the upcoming premiere.

Taking to Instagram, Blackman posted the front page of the – seemingly complete – Umbrella Academy season 4 premiere. Titled 'The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want', the reveal was accompanied by Blackman’s words: "And so it begins… one last time."

The cast of the now-powerless Hargreeves family will all return for the fourth and final season. That includes including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Blackman had previously teased to Netflix that the final season will include "new enemies” and the Hargreeves, once again, dealing with brand new circumstances. "How do [the Hargreeves] manage without their powers?" Blackman told Netflix’s Tudum (opens in new tab). "Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Blackman may soon be done with The Umbrella Academy, but he’s sticking with Netflix for an exciting future project; Netflix has turned to Blackman to help bring hit PlayStation series Horizon Zero Dawn to streaming.

Teasing the show, Blackman said Horizon Zero Dawn "takes place a thousand years in the future, in a world completely remade by massive machines." He added, "Suffice it to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story."

