Zelda Link’s Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3 and more top Switch games are only £36.99 each today at Currys

Cyber Monday is proving to be a great time to catch up on some excellent Nintendo Switch deals. The lovely folks over at Currys have discounted some top Switch games to just £36.99. That includes the very recently released Luigi’s Mansion 3, the also very recently released Zelda: Link’s Awakening and the timelessly glorious Super Mario Odyssey. Switch price drops are like gold dust; once they’re gone, they’re gone – and they’re unlikely to get any lower than this for quite some time, if ever. It’s time to start filling up your shopping cart.

Out of all the Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals so far in the UK, this is the best – and hardest to choose from. Where do you go first? Link’s Awakening is a wonderfully inventive reimagining of a bonafide Game Boy classic. If you missed out on the title a quarter of a century ago, there’s no better time to jump right in. It’s never been cheaper than £36.99 at Currys, and you even get 6 months' free Spotify Premium. That's music to our ears.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is next. In our review, we said “the level designs are impressively creative and a joy to explore.” The fact you get to explore them with the ever-terrified Luigi is the cherry on top of a cake filled with heebie-jeebies. Again, £36.99. By comparison, it’s currently £44 on Amazon. A small slice of savings go a long way with Cyber Monday on the horizon.

Ok, so, yeah. Pokemon Sword and Shield. Came out a MONTH ago, right? It’s never going to get a Boxing Day discount. That’s what I thought, anyway. I’m very happy for Currys to prove me wrong: £39.99.

I’m paraphrasing Smash Mouth here: the deals start coming and they don’t stop coming. Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are £36.99 each, or £74 for a pair of the best Switch games around.

Have I got All Star stuck in your head? Good thing that these games both comes with six months' free Spotify Premium.

If you’re feeling a little more creative as Christmas nears – or want a perfect present for someone who can’t get enough of the Switch – then Super Mario Maker 2 is also £36.99.

