Zack Snyder's Justice League and Batman v Superman share an unlikely Superman Easter egg

By

The two movies might share a big Superman link

Zack Snyder Justice League
(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

Zack Snyder's Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice might share an unlikely Superman Easter egg.

In Batman v Superman, the Man of Steel dies while taking down the Kryptonian monster Doomsday. In the Ultimate Edition, at precisely the 2-hour, 38-minute, and 57-second mark, we get a close-up of Supes' face after his death. 

In the Snyder Cut, the Justice League resurrect Superman using the Mother Box – and a fan has spotted a surprising link between the two scenes, with Superman's resurrection apparently occurring – you guessed it – 2 hours, 38 minutes, and 57 seconds into the Snyder Cut (though the image below has the timestamp 2:38:56). 

See more

The director himself seemingly confirmed that the link is intentional, liking a post pointing out the connection on the social media site Vero. However, it should be noted that on UK streaming service Sky Cinema, the time stamp for Superman's resurrection is about 2 hours and 32 minutes in – so the numbers don't seem to match up across every platform. Plus, if you're watching the theatrical cut of Batman v Superman, Supes dies around 2 hours and 12 minutes into the film. 

See more

Another layer to the Easter egg has been pointed out online, too – in the Bible, the resurrection of Lazarus is described in John 11:38. Of course, that might be a bit tenuous, considering the only link seems to be the number 38, but it's still an interesting detail – and Snyder loves his biblical references.

See more

Snyder is no stranger to Easter eggs, with a promo video for the Snyder Cut packed with references to the characters' lives, mythological figures, and famous artwork. Zack Snyder's Justice League itself is also full of hidden details, and you can see some of the biggest Easter eggs in our roundup.

The Snyder Cut is streaming on HBO Max now, and if you're caught up on all four hours of the movie, check out our deep dives into everything you could possibly want to know about it here: