New Zack Snyder's Justice League clip includes a Martha Easter egg and more

A new Zack Snyder's Justice League clip released at IGN Fan Fest is filled with Easter eggs – including a nod to Martha, Batman's mother and the subject of the infamous scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The clip is titled The Mother Box Origins, and features statuesque depictions of all the main heroes. In Batman's part of the clip, we see him surrounded by the broken parts of a pearl necklace. When Bruce Wayne's parents were killed, Martha's necklace broke and scattered pearls everywhere, as seen in Dawn of Justice (and plenty of other Batman media).

Bruce is shackled by the pearls of his mother 😭 ZACK SNYDER STOP MAKING ME CRY CHALLENGE #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/JkcFlNWW55February 27, 2021

It's also just about possible to make out the gravestone of Robin beside the Wayne mausoleum. Richard John Grayson, better known as Dick Grayson, is the first hero to hold the Robin mantle in the comics – and actually survived, going on to become Nightwing. In the DCEU, though, he was killed by the Joker, which Snyder spoke more about when a new image of Jared Leto's Clown Prince of Crime was released.

RIP Richard John Grayson... read it and weep #SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/2YPvZAHQ8zFebruary 27, 2021

Of the video, Snyder said: "I doodled all those. There's a million Easter eggs in it, and if you go look there's storylines that I had been working on that if the film had been continued or if you look at the past histories, there's a bunch of little details in there for everybody."

He added, "It's really worth taking a long slow look at because it's really fun, and I think for fans it's really a treat."

There definitely are tons of other Easter eggs to be seen in the video, including Steve Trevor's watch next to Wonder Woman, a glimpse of the gravestone of Flash's mother Nora Allen, and a quick look at the car crash that nearly took Cyborg's life.

There are some mythological and classical art references too. Aquaman is in the same pose as a famous statue of the ocean god Poseidon, and the Flash holds the staff that belongs to the Greek god of swiftness Hermes, and is posed like a statue of the similar Roman god Mercury. Cyborg's pose is also reminiscent of da Vinci's The Vitruvian Man, while Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman resemble artwork of Christ, Saint Sebastian, and Joan of Arc respectively. You can check out some of the comparisons in the tweet thread below.

Zack Snyder's aesthetic. [A thread] #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut (this is just my personal understanding aka homework📚 )Batman - "St Sebastian" by Peter Paul Rubens pic.twitter.com/0RQwiYdyc6February 28, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives March 18, 2021 on HBO Max and simultaneously on VOD services around the world (with a handful of exceptions). Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon – and find the best HBO Max deals.