Zack Snyder teases new footage in remastered Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League fast approaching, director Zack Snyder has now revealed that there’s a new version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on the way, too. Though the changes won’t be as dramatic as the Snyder Cut (compared to the theatrical version of Justice League), there might be some new footage to get excited about.

In a surprise Vero post, Snyder shared: “Was at Co3 yesterday with Stefan and we were working on the remastering of BvS restoring the IMAX aspect ratio and I think you’re gonna see a bit more”

BREAKING: ZACK SNYDER IS WORKING ON A REMASTER OF BATMAN VS SUPERMAN WITH IMAX ASPECT RATIO. #BATMANVSUPERMAN pic.twitter.com/geYCQ3i1SYDecember 12, 2020

While the “bit more” the director refers to could just mean the difference in aspect ratio, as the accompanying Dawn of Justice stills in the Vero post demonstrate, there’s also the chance that the remaster could include additional footage. However, there is already a director’s cut of the film, officially known as the Ultimate Edition, so the chances of actually getting new material now could be slim.

In the comments of the post, Snyder confirmed that the new version will have fixed colouring, it could potentially get an HBO and home release, and, most intriguingly of all, revealed it will come out before Justice League. Whether the remaster will have new elements integral to the Snyder Cut or not is unknown for now, but we at least know there’s more Snyder to look forward to in 2021.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is releasing sometime in the next few months, with additions including Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and Jared Leto as the Joker with a new look.