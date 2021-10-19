Zack Snyder shares his reaction to Robert Pattinson's The Batman trailer

Zack Snyder has shared his reaction to The Batman trailer released at DC FanDome.

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director posted the trailer to Twitter, captioned: "This is awesome." Snyder also posted about the film to VERO, captioning an image from the trailer with "Crushed it!!!!!"

Matt Reeves, who directs The Batman, responded to the Tweet with: "Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me."

The Batman was originally a solo project for Ben Affleck's Batman, which would also have been directed by the actor. The film went through significant changes, with Reeves joining to helm the movie, and Affleck eventually stepping down from the film entirely.

Robert Pattinson now plays the titular vigilante, while Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman, Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, Paul Dano plays the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright plays Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth.

Snyder has directed several films in the DC universe: Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. While fans are still campaigning for more 'Snyder-verse' projects following the Snyder Cut's release, it's looking unlikely that more will ever see the light of day.

The DCEU has some major releases in the pipeline, with DC FanDome revealing a teaser for The Flash, a behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a glimpse at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and a trailer for The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker.

The Batman is also getting a spinoff, with a prequel series focusing on corruption in the Gotham City Police Department on the way, and a TV show about the Penguin also reportedly in the works.

You can head to theaters next March 4, 2022 to see The Batman. In the meantime, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.