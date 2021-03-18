Zack Snyder says there’s an additional Joker scene that didn’t make his Justice League cut

We live in a society where we’ve been robbed of more time with Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The director has revealed that an extra scene featuring the Clown Prince of Crime (and his iconic 'society' line from the Justice League trailer) didn’t make the cut, but might feature in a different Zack Snyder’s Justice League release. Yep, there’s more to come.

Spoilers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League follow…

Speaking to Wonder Meg on YouTube, Snyder explained that the "We live in a society" line was cut – but could live again in the upcoming black-and-white release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“What I was trying to do was a second [Joker scene] for the black-and-white version, for the charity version of the movie,” Snyder said. “There’s a second ending of the movie, of the Jared Leto scene, just slightly different. I included that line.”

For those who have already powered through Zack Snyder’s Justice League (spoilers): The infamous ‘Joker Jesus’ pose didn’t come to pass in the finished product. A handful of other Joker moments teased in various early reveals also didn’t feature in the movie’s Knightmare sequence.

If you want the complete experience, the black-and-white cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming soon. Snyder told IGN that the ‘Justice is Gray’ edition is his "favorite version of the movie" and will be heading to HBO Max at "some point after release."

Until then – there’s always four hours of the original cut to tide you over.

