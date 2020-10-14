You can get £50 off an iPad right now - but these other Apple tablet deals are great too

If you're in the market for an iPad, there's currently a fantastic offer on the iPad (2019) from Very. If you're happy to grab yourself a bargain on the slightly older iPad 2019 model with iOS 13, you can save £50 on both the 32GB and 128GB versions in Space Grey. The saving doesn't stop there, though. There are also offers on a bunch of Apple's tablet in the Amazon Prime Day deals. With a big price tag reduction on the previous model of the Apple iPad Air, you can get your hands on the sleek tablet that packs some of the most up to date features, such as iOS 14 and the A12 Bionic chip.

While it is the older version, the iPad (2019) has some fantastic features, such as a popping 10.2-inch Retina display and A10 Fusion chip with full support for smart keyboards and the Apple Pencil, so you can use it to get some work done or let your creative side flourish.

It also includes an 8MP back camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, which is great for any meetings or catchups with friends and family. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you can tuck into some Apple Arcade games to your heart's content - it really is a great offer if you're looking to bag a bargain.

Apple iPad (2019) 32GB, Wi-Fi: £349 £299 at Very If you're happy to get the older model, this deal at Very gets you a Space Grey iPad with 32GB storage and Wi-Fi support with £50 save. With a 10.2-inch Retina display, A10 Fusion chip, and iOS 13 support, you're still getting a great tablet, even if it's not the most up to date model on the market. View Deal

Apple iPad (2019) 128GB, Wi-Fi in Space Grey: £449 £399 at Very

There's also a great deal on the roomier 128GB version of the older iPad model if you're willing to pay a little more. Available on offer in the Space Grey finish, this also has iOS 13 support and a 10.2-inch Retina display. It also features Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support.View Deal

Outside of the Very offer, Apple iPad Air has one of the best deals in the Amazon Prime Day offerings. Available in three different colours, the Space Grey 64GB iPad Air variant is currently the cheapest offering, but you can also take advantage of a great deal on the Gold 64GB variant and the 64GB Silver version, as well as the roomier Space Grey 256GB iPad Air, which will get you saving of £84 from £629 down to £544.50.

Of course, if you're looking to spend a bit more for a tablet with the most up to date features, you can currently pick up the latest model 8th generation New Apple iPad in Space Grey with 128GB storage for just over £405, or pick up the 32GB version for £329.

And last but by no means least, you can also pick up the most recent iPad Mini with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity and save yourself just over £20 off the standard retail price. It's a great option if you're looking for a more compact tablet you can easily slip into a bag or tuck away.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) | £479 £406.80 at Amazon (Space Grey variant)

Looking to get yourself a new iPad? Whether you're in the market to upgrade your previous model, or your a first-time buyer, the iPad Air with a 10.5-inch display is just the ticket. With 10-hour battery life, 64GB storage, and an 8MP back camera, it comes in a variety of colourways, and while the Space Grey finish is the cheapest, there are sizable price reductions on the Gold and Silver variants. View Deal

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Grey | £429 £405.39 at Amazon UK

This great little saving on the latest New Apple iPad model is definitely worth a look if you're on the hunt for a new tablet, or want to upgrade from an older version. Boasting of a 10.2-inch retina, up to 10 hours of battery life, and support for an Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, this is a great option for writing or sketching. View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey: £399 £378.60 at Amazon

If you're after a tablet that's more compact in size, you can't go wrong with the latest iPad Mini model. Currently on offer with a saving of just over £20, you can pick up it in the Space Grey finish for a discounted price tag. The Mini comes with up to 10 hours of battery life, Wi-fi support, and a 7.9-inch Retina display that pops with True Tone and wide colour.



View Deal

