Xbox Series X launches November 10 for $499, and you can pre-order in two weeks time

The Xbox Series X is launching on Tuesday, November 10 for $499, Microsoft has confirmed, with pre-orders opening on Tuesday, September 22.

Announcing the news in a post on the Xbox Wire Blog, Xbox Head Phil Spencer also confirmed that customers can also sign up to a monthly payment plan for the Xbox Series X, which includes 24 months of Xbox All Access, for $34.99 a month.

For UK customers, the Xbox Series X will cost £449, but the release and pre-order dates are the same as those in the US. Prices and dates in regions across the rest of the globe are likely to vary.

The news follows yesterday's Xbox Series S reveal, which is also landing on November 10, but for the more affordable price of $299, $200 cheaper than that of its bigger, beefier brother, but with lower specifications and no disc drive for playing physical copies of games.

The upcoming console (previously codenamed Lockhart) got a surprise reveal yesterday as Microsoft looked to get ahead of a number of exposing leaks, and fans are already having a field day with their Xbox Series S reactions on Twitter.

Meanwhile, we still have no idea about the PS5 price or release date, with PlayStation continuing to stay silent despite the recent surfacing of new boxart for a slate of upcoming PS5 games. As always, stay tuned for GamesRadar for more next gen news as it lands.

